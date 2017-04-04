Stay Weather Aware Tomorrow Night: Severe Storms Possible

GREENSBORO, NC -- You'll need to stay weather aware Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Severe Storms are a good possibility, with high winds and potentially even some tornadoes. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking this threat for you.

READ: Tips On Staying Safe When Severe Weather Hits

A strong weather system will move into the Deep South tomorrow morning, with severe weather starting in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina by midday. These areas have the highest risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

The system will begin to move north during the afternoon hours, with an isolated storm or two possible here during the afternoon hours. It's unlikely that any of these storms that pop-up will be severe at the onset.

The main time-frame for us to watch will be the late evening and into the overnight hours. Anywhere from 6pm to 6am will have a good threat for severe thunderstorms which could include damaging winds over 60 mph and even some tornadoes.





The system will move through by daybreak on Thursday, with windy and chilly weather settling in for the next few days.

Make sure you stay weather aware Wednesday night and have a reliable way to receive weather warnings during the middle of the night. The WFMY News 2 App is a great way to get weather alerts on your phone, and a NOAA weather radio is a great resource to wake you up if a tornado warning is issued.





Copyright 2017 WFMY