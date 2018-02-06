Stop The Bleed: The Skill You Can Learn To Save A Life

Photo: bleedingcontrol.org

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Since the beginning of 2018, there have been more than 11 school shootings.

On January 23, two 15-year-olds were shot and killed by another a 15-year-old student in Benton, Kentucky. More than a dozen more were hurt.

The tragedies seem to happen every week.

An effort is now underway now to empower the average person to respond with life saving skills in the critical moments following a mass shooting. Some Charlotte doctors showed us how they are training everyone to "stop the bleed".

"People are standing around, and they feel like they don’t have anything that they can contribute, while patients are in fact bleeding to death," said Dr. David Jacobs.

The medical director of the trauma center at Carolinas Medical Center said bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.

"Let’s train bystanders to stop hemorrhaging. It's a very very simple concept," Dr. Jacobs explained.

Stop the Bleed began in response to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. With each new massacre, the mission takes on a greater urgency: teaching non-medical personnel to stop the bleeding until professionals arrive on the scene.

The campaign calls for active shooter kits to be place where they can be accessed by the public. The kits are equipped with tourniquets, wound dressings and gloves.

Some CMS students and teachers are getting the training. In Georgia, all public schools are receiving Stop the Bleed kits. Thee are classes that teach how to stop the bleed by using your hand, tourniquets and packing techniques.

"We want to have people feel comfortable, that there is something they can do other than call 911. There's something that they can do that can save somebody's life," the doctor said.

Click here to find Stop the Bleed training in the Triad.

© 2018 WCNC.COM