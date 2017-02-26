Storm chasers got in their cars to create the initials "B P" with their GPS signals on Sunday to honor "Twister" actor Bill Paxton, who passed away.

The "B P" formation stretched a few hundred miles across Oklahoma and Kansas, in the heart of Tornado Alley where the movie "Twister" took place.





Storm chasers forming the initials "BP" for Twister star Bill Paxton. https://t.co/PW8JLoyuJQ — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 26, 2017

The movie "Twister" was an inspiration to many in the weather community, and is said to have put storm chasing on the map. The tribute came after it was announced that Paxton had died due to complications from surgery. He was 61.

In a statement issued by Paxton's publicist, a family representative said,

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

He was currently starring as a rogue cop in the TV show Training Day on CBS.

