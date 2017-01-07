Storm Totals: Some Areas See 10"

GREENSBORO, NC -- The snow has stopped, and the numbers are in. Lots of snow fell in most of the Piedmont this weekend, with some areas seeing 10" of snow.

The most snow fell along, and north of the I-85 corridor. Areas from High Point, to Greensboro, to Burlington, Winston-Salem, and much of the Foothills racked up over 6" of snow, with many seeing 8", and some as much as 10". This is the most snow seen since the Valentine's Day storm of 2014 in these areas.

Farther south, there was a narrow band of 4" to 6" snow totals in places like northern Randolph County, and southern Alamance County, where heavy snow fell, but also mixed with sleet for a long while.

Farther south still, there was even less snow, with 2" to 4" of sleet and snow in southern Randolph County and Montgomery County. Some areas saw even less, especially areas south and east.

Copyright 2016 WFMY