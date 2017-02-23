GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's the tale of a confused winter.

February usually means cold weather and snow. But this year it's sunny and 70 degrees.

People around the Triad are hiking, eating lunch outside and enjoying the nice weather. But not everyone is so excited.

WFMY News 2 heard from several people who are uneasy about the warm weather.

We looked into some of your concerns to separate the facts from the fiction.

Worry #1: If it's already 70 degrees in winter, does that mean we're in for an extra hot summer?

NO: The WFMY News 2 meteorology team looked at the 10 warmest winters in the triad. They found that there was no correlation between winter and summer temperatures. Thus, a warm winter does not necessarily mean our summer will be particularly hot.

Worry #2: Will unseasonably warm weather bring out more bugs?

YES: According to pest control experts, bugs typically come out in warmer temperatures. So you likely will see more bugs if temperatures continue to be warm, they say. However, if temperatures dip below freezing again, many of those bugs may die.

Worry #3: Will my spring allergies arrive early?

YES: Doctors say you will likely experience allergic symptoms early this year, especially if you are allergic to plants. That's because spring plants are flowering early due to the warm weather.

