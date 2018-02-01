Super Bowl Ads Over The Years

Chips, football and Six Pack of Beer and TV (Photo: Scukrov, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year marks Super Bowl LII. Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for advertisers. Ad Age says advertisers spent $4.9 billion on commercials for the big game since 1967.

A record $385 million was spent in 2017 alone which adds up to more than all of the advertisements in the 1960's, 70's and 80's combined.

Back in 1967 for Super Bowl I, a 30 second spot cost on average $294,000. In 2000, the price hit $3 million. This year, a 30 second commercial will cost you $5 million. That breaks down to $166,667 a second!

