Survey: 72% HR managers want Monday after Super Bowl to be paid holiday

Millions across the nation tune into Super Bowl Sunday which leads to slow productivity that following Monday at the office.

Instead of calling out of work, many managers are calling for a paid holiday.

According to a survey done by OfficeTeam, a temporary administrative staffing firm, the majority of HR managers want the Monday following the Super Bowl as a paid national holiday from work.

When asked, “On the day after which of the following major events, if it were on a weekday, would you most like to see a paid national holiday from work,” 72 percent of HR managers said the Super Bowl. The next answer was the NBC Finals with 5 percent and the Oscars, World Cup Finals and Stanley Cup Finals coming in at 2 percent.

Their research revealed that 27 percent of employees have played ‘hooky’ from work following a sporting event and 32 percent of professionals have been late to the office following a big game.

"There's understandably a lot of excitement both in and out of the office surrounding major sporting events," said Brandi Britton, a district president for OfficeTeam. "It's not always practical for organizations to give employees the day off after a big game, but allowing a little leeway in the morning could help."

