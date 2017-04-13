Target Recalls Water-Absorbing Easter & Dino Toys

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, t his recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino, all from Target stores. The toys were recalled due to a serious ingestion hazard. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Target issued a recall for more than 500,000 water-absorbing toys bought between February 2017 and March 2017 due to serious ingestion hazards.

In an alert posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if the toys are swallowed, they could expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. Although there have been no incidents or injuries reported, surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. In addition, medical professionals and parents should be aware it might not show up on an x-ray.





The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grows Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product's packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product's packaging. More specifically, the pink, blue or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of 11 dinosaurs.

If you've bought this toy, or your child is in possession of it - you should immediately take it back to Target for a full refund. The product - sold from about February to March of this year - cost about $1.

More information on the recall can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY