Tee-ing Off The Wyndham Championship With A Preview Of The Tournament

WFMY/Brian Hall photo (Photo: Brian Hall, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- We are just days away from one of the most popular sporting events in the Triad. The Wyndham Championship returns on August 14th but WFMY News 2 caught up with the tournament director, Mark Brazil, to see what fans can expect this year.

Brazil said the field is getting better and better each day. For the first time fan-favorite, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, is making an appearance. He'll play alongside past champions such as last year's winner, Si Woo Kim, three-time winner, Davis Love III and 2011 Wyndham winner, Webb Simpson. Ernie Els and Jim Furyk will also hit the greens at Sedgefield this year.

This year's tournament is turning away from the tropical themes of the past and heading back to it's southern roots with a down home, southern charm theme this year. Sedgefield Country Club will also have a merchandise tent three times bigger than last year's shopping area.





Wyndham is bringing back some of our favorite traditions like the "Key to Wyn" home for Habitat for Humanity, kids programs and more!

