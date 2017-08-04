WFMY
Close

Tee-ing Off The Wyndham Championship With A Preview Of The Tournament

Fan Favorites And Past Champions To Play At Wyndham Championship

WFMY 9:25 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- We are just days away from one of the most popular sporting events in the Triad. The Wyndham Championship returns on August 14th but WFMY News 2 caught up with the tournament director, Mark Brazil, to see what fans can expect this year.

Brazil said the field is getting better and better each day. For the first time fan-favorite, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, is making an appearance. He'll play alongside past champions such as last year's winner, Si Woo Kim, three-time winner, Davis Love III and 2011 Wyndham winner, Webb Simpson. Ernie Els and Jim Furyk will also hit the greens at Sedgefield this year.

This year's tournament is turning away from the tropical themes of the past and heading back to it's southern roots with a down home, southern charm theme this year. Sedgefield Country Club will also have a merchandise tent three times bigger than last year's shopping area. 


Wyndham is bringing back some of our favorite traditions like the "Key to Wyn" home for Habitat for Humanity, kids programs and more!

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Ernie Els, Jim Furyk Join Wyndham Field

WFMY

Billy Horschel, Jason Dufner Join Wyndham Field

WFMY

Three-Time Wyndham Winner Davis Love III Joins Tournament Field

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories