GREENSBORO, N.C. --

The heat is on this week! This week has the potential to be the hottest week of the year so far.

After a stretch of active weather days, we're in for much calmer weather for the beginning of the week thanks to a cold front that moved through Saturday night.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated afternoon shower or two can't be ruled out, but that chance of rain is less than 10%.





We'll heat up a little more Tuesday as highs climb into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in humidity, it'll feel even hotter than that.





The heat will build into the mid 90s for highs in most locations by Wednesday, with heat index values at or near 100°.

Rain chances will increase for the rest of the week into next weekend as the weather pattern becomes more unsettled. In spite of the higher rain chances, highs will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.





