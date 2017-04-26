The Impact President Trump's Tax Proposal Will Have On You

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Trump administration pitched a tax reform plan Wednesday that calls for big corporate rate cuts, a simpler tax code, and big increases in standard deductions, a pricey package that could face an uphill climb in Congress.



"This is quite an historic day for us," said Gary Cohn, director of President Trump's National Economic Council. "Tax reform is long overdue."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the goal is to "make U.S. businesses the most competitive in the world," and he described the plan as the biggest tax cut and reform in U.S. history.

Republicans greeted news of the tax cut plan enthusiastically, though some GOP members and Democrats worried that the plan would further increase federal debt, cutting taxes without increasing income or cutting other parts of government.



"The Trump tax plan does not pay for itself" and "doesn’t even come close," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. "America is a great nation, but we haven’t yet discovered magic."



The Trump plan calls for a sharp cut in the corporate tax rate, from 35% to 15%, a rate that would also be available to small organizations.



2 Wants To Know talked with Tax Expert, Ryan Dodson with Liberty Tax about the impact this could have for small organizations. He said this will be a big change for them because some were filing returns under the individual tax code.

The president also wants to double the standard deductions. This means a married couple wouldn't pay taxes on the first 24-thousand dollars of your earnings. In return, most itemized deductions would be eliminated.

Dodson said North Carolina did something very similar in 2013. The state however, eliminated personal exemptions in the process. He said it helped people with few dependents but hurt those who had a lot of dependents. It’s unclear if Trump’s plan will have the same impact.



Trump aides also called for repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax, which had forced wealthier individuals to pay higher bills, and the estate tax, which Cohn and others described as "the death tax."



Dodson told 2 Wants To Know that the law never got updated and was meant to catch people taking aggressive deductions and tax-free municipal bonds. However, the middle class is who got caught in it each year.

Dodson also added that whenever taxes change there are always winners and always losers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV