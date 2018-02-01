The Small Town Where All Super Bowl Balls Are Made

From Ada, Ohio to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Unless you're from the area, you probably had no idea the small Midwest town of Ada, home of just 2,500 people, was the origin of the footballs they will be using on Super Bowl Sunday.

In fact, all of the balls.

The first handoff in the Super Bowl doesn't happen on the field. It happens when Dan Riegle and the other factory workers at the Wilson plant burn the team names on the leather balls and hand them off to the site of the Super Bowl.

The balls have already been stitched, laced, and inflated. All that's left to do is to burn the names of the two representatives in the Super Bowl.

The work for the night begins one minute after the clock hits triple zeros on the second playoff game on NFL's Championship Sunday.

This year, the factory workers will burn "Philadelphia" and a familiar name, "New England," on every ball shipped to Minneapolis.

Not many people know of Ada, Ohio. The origin of the balls being used this Sunday is probably the last thing on the minds of the anxious fans in Philadelphia and New England.

But whether it's Santonio Holmes in the back of the end-zone, David Tyree's helmet, or whatever miraculous play happens Sunday, it's no secret to those in the Wilson factory in Ada, Ohio where each of those balls originally came from.

Copyright 2018 WTLV