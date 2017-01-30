Thomasville To Begin After-School Food Program

Staff serves lunch at Thomasville Primary School. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The Thomasville City school system is prepared to introduce a program meant to combat hunger among students this week.

Starting Feb. 1, the district will offer students a meal after school each day. The dinner program is funded by the federal government and will allow any student, who needs it, to get food after school.

Brenda Watford, the district's school nutrition director, says 98.4 percent of the district's students qualify for free lunch.

"It makes me very sad because I've never felt hunger, and I don't want anybody to feel hunger," she said.

So, she spent the past two years completing the process to bring the federal program to Thomasville City Schools this year. Money for the program will come from the Department of Agriculture, and the district will be reimbursed for every student it feeds.

Watford expects about 500 students to participate in the program each day.

"When [students] come back, and they tell us that they’re hungry, it’s nice that we’re able to give them something if they need extra."

Parents and guardians at Thomasville Primary School say they're on board with the plan.

"I think it's wonderful because you know [students] eat lunch early, and after school, they're a little hungry," said Bertha McLendon.

Brittany Condrey added, "[Students'] minds are growing, they need to learn, they have to have the proper nutrition to get what they need through the food. "

The program is open to students in Thomasville under the age of 18.

Dinners will be served each day after school, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at one of the district's four schools. Students can also get meals at the James Avenue and Church Homes Housing Authority sites.

While at each location, students will also have time to do homework or study.

Guilford County Schools has the "Super Snack" program at Cone and Hampton Elementary Schools. The district sends those students home with meals each day after school. District officials say they give out about 11,000 meals to students each month.

Copyright 2016 WFMY