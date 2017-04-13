Three People Critically Hurt In I-40 Crash

I-40 crash at 11:56pm on April 12. (Photo: McCarty, Alma, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Before midnight on April 12, Greensboro police were dispatched to I-40 eastbound near Business 85S for an accident that left three people critically injured.

In a release, officials say the crash happened when a red 1995 Ford Mustang traveling on I-40 westbound ran off the road to the left, and crossed the median into eastbound traffic, then collided with a red 2013 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound.

Police say driver of the Challenger, and two of the multiple occupants in the Mustang were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries. The other occupant in the Challenger - a child - was properly restrained, and treated for minor injuries on scene.

Greensboro Police are still investigating this accident, and don't know the reason why the vehicle left the roadway.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the to 274637 using the keyword 'badboyz.' As always, all calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and could result in a reward up to $2,000.

