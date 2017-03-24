‘Throw Rocks At Girls' Billboard Sparks Outrage

ASHEVILLE, NC -- Another billboard in North Carolina is creating controversy. This time in Asheville.
The billboard overlooking I-240 reads "Sometimes, it's okay to throw rocks at girls." It's an ad for a jewelry store that went up Monday. Some people say the sign needs to come down. A women's rights activist says it's condescending toward women. The owner says that's not the message they were going for, and the store is working to remove the ad.
Last month, a billboard in Forsyth County made national headlines. The billboard read 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It.' People said the message was sexist and held protests. About two weeks later, a new message popped up saying the first message was some kind of social experiment to get people talking.
