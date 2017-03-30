Thunderstorms Possible Tonight into Friday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- You'll want to stay weather aware tonight into Friday morning. Thunderstorms are a possibility as a strong weather system moves into the Carolinas.

Our weather will remain cloudy and cool throughout the daytime hours on Thursday, but a warm front will start to move in Thursday evening, and that will start to introduce the possibility of storms. We'll be tracking the radar closely starting this evening, lasting all the way through midday Friday.

Overall, the threat for severe weather is relatively low, but a few severe storms can't be ruled out. If we do see some, the biggest threats would be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado in North Carolina can't be ruled out, but the bigger chance for that would be south toward the Charlotte area.

Rain and storms will move through the area midday Friday, with clearing skies taking hold during the afternoon. Friday evening will be dry and pleasant leading toward a beautiful weekend.





Copyright 2017 WFMY