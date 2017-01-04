Time To Enroll Your Almost 4-Year-Old In Pre-K

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's only January, but time to start thinking about enrolling your little ones in Pre-K for next school year!

Guilford County Partnership for Children will begin accepting applications January 9, 2017.

Children who will be four years old by August 31, 2017 can enroll in Pre-K.

In order to enroll this year, parents need to appear in person at one of the following enrollment events:

Thursday, January 12, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Friday, January 13, 2017 2pm - 4pm Kids R Kids #1 4230 Regency Drive, GSO

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Thursday, January 19, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Saturday, January 21, 2017 9am - 12:30pm Greensboro Coliseum Spec. Event Center 1921 West Gate Blvd, GSO

Monday, January 23, 2017 3pm - 5pm Southside Rec Center 401 Taylor Avenue, High Point

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Thursday, January 26, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Friday, January 27, 2017 1pm - 3pm Martin Dixon Intergenerational Center 600 Gorrell Street, GSO

Monday, January 30, 2017 3pm - 5pm DePaul Academy 1605 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 1pm - 5pm Guilford County Partnership for Children 500 West Friendly Avenue, GSO

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1pm - 3pm Childcare Network #242 1307 East Fairfield Road, High Point

Applications MUST have the following to be complete:

Proof of Birth(Birth Certificate, medical records, immunization record, or recorded in Family Bible

Proof of income (Ex. Copy of 1040, W2 from 2016, Court-Ordered Child Support, SSI, SSA, Unemployment Benefits, Workers Comp, Public Assistance/Work First Benefits, or three (3) consecutive paystubs).

Proof of Residency (Copy of current utility bill or rental agreement)

If applicable: Documentation of chronic health, parent’s military service, developmental or educational needs and/or IEP

There is no charge for any of Guilford County Partnership for Children Pre-K sites. NC Pre-K is funded by the Division of Child Development and Early Education.

Guilford County School sites do not provide transportation or wraparound/after school care. Some Guilford Child Development Headstart sites offer limited transportation. Some private sites offer transportation.

Your child must have a health assessment within the first 30 days of attendance.

