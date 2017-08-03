Tractor Trailer Crashes, Cause Five Car Pileup: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Winston-Salem Police say a tractor trailer failed to slow down at oncoming traffic and caused a five car pileup on US 52 South Thursday afternoon.

According to police, A Ford Escape and Toyota were slowing down because construction was causing traffic by the Germanton Road overpass.

The tractor trailer failed to see both cars slow down and hit the Ford Escape, according to police.

After the tractor trailer hit the Ford Escape, it caused a chain reaction, causing three other cars to crash.

Police said that the drivers of the tractor trailer and Ford Escape are injured. The driver of the Ford, Amparo Hernandez, has life-threatening injuries. Both are getting treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

It is unknown, at this point, if speed or alcohol are factors in this collision and this investigation is still open and continuing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

