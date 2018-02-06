1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-40/85 In Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after crashing into a highway pole while driving on I-40/85 in Graham.
The Highway Patrol said the driver was going east on I-40/85 and drifted into the right lanes before hitting an overhead highway pole.
Investigators said the lanes have been reduced to two after a diesel fuel spill and the area will be shut down for the next several hours to remove the tractor-trailer. The NCDOT will also have to examine the overhead sign to make sure it’s not a safety hazard.
The driver of the company was hauling sauce for Taco Bell.
No other information has been released about the driver at this time.
