1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-40/85 In Graham

Tractor-trailer crashes on I-40/85 In Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after crashing into a highway pole while driving on I-40/85 in Graham.

The Highway Patrol said the driver was going east on I-40/85 and drifted into the right lanes before hitting an overhead highway pole.

Investigators said the lanes have been reduced to two after a diesel fuel spill and the area will be shut down for the next several hours to remove the tractor-trailer. The NCDOT will also have to examine the overhead sign to make sure it’s not a safety hazard.

The driver of the company was hauling sauce for Taco Bell.

No other information has been released about the driver at this time.

