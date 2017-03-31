6 Taken To Hospital After Crash Involving Guilford Co. Deputy

(Photo: McCarty, Alma, WFMY)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. - Highway Patrol is investigating an accident Friday morning involving three vehicles, including a Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy.

Troopers say the accident happened at Business 85 South by Riverdale Drive around 8:30 a.m. In a release, officials say cars began to slow down in the right lane for a traffic signal ahead, but the deputy patrol car failed to slow down and struck the back of a 2007 Toyota SUV. The Toyota continued moving forward and struck a 2001 Ford SUV.

The deputy, A.J. Christy, 29, was taken to High Point Regional for minor injuires. The Toyota's driver, Lorraine Merant, 52, and the passenger, Abdul Talib, 47, were taken to Wesley Long by EMS. The driver of the Ford, Derek Miller, 25, and two small children were taken to High Point Regional for minor injuires.

The roadway officially reopened around 10:30 after having closed for an hour and a half.

Highway Patrol is investigating, and the case will be presented to the Guilford County District Attorney's office for possible charges.

