Accident Involving Pedestrian Closed Part Of I-40 In Winston-Salem, Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Due to a crash involving a pedestrian, all lanes of I-40 East were closed near Exit 196 (I-74/US-311) in Winston Salem.

The highway was closed from 11:45 a.m. until around 2:00 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and are encouraged use detour routes.

Police have no updates as to what happened to the pedestrian, but stay with WFMY News 2 as more information comes in.

