Accident Involving Pedestrian Closes Part Of I-40 In Winston-Salem, Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Due to a crash involving a pedestrian, all lanes of I-40 East are closed near Exit 196 (I-74/US-311) in Winston Salem. The road is expected to reopen by 3:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and are encouraged use detour routes.

DETOUR: Drivers should takeexit 196 for I-74 East. Continue on I-74 East, then take Exit 63 for NC-66 North. Follow NC-66 North for approximately 5 miles, then turn right to re-access I-40 East.

