Billy Graham Motorcade Could Cause Delays on I-40, I-85

Billy Graham's funeral motorcade could cause traffic problems on busy roads this weekend.

On Saturday, the motorcade will travel from Asheville to Charlotte between around 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Department of Transportation says delays are possible on his route on I-40, US 321 and I-85 along with some streets in Charlotte like North Tryon Street, Stonewall Street and South Boulevard.

A news conference Friday revealed the motorcade will have 10 vehicles and will depart at 11:25 a.m.

Police expect onlookers to watch the motorcade as it passes. The best viewing spots are listed on billygraham.org/media. Officials expect the public to gather on State Street in Asheville and the Black Mountain Train Station, where Graham would visit regularly.

