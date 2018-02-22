WFMY
Close

Billy Graham Motorcade Could Cause Delays on I-40, I-85

Billy Graham Motorcade Headed From Asheville To Billy Graham Center

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:49 PM. EST February 22, 2018

Billy Graham's funeral motorcade could cause traffic problems on busy roads this weekend.

On Saturday, the motorcade will travel from Asheville to Charlotte between around 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Department of Transportation says delays are possible on his route on I-40, US 321 and I-85 along with some streets in Charlotte like North Tryon Street, Stonewall Street and South Boulevard.

A news conference Friday revealed the motorcade will have 10 vehicles and will depart at 11:25 a.m.

Police expect onlookers to watch the motorcade as it passes. The best viewing spots are listed on billygraham.org/media. Officials expect the public to gather on State Street in Asheville and the Black Mountain Train Station, where Graham would visit regularly. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories