Black Ice a Major Danger on Roads Across the Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:03 AM. EST January 08, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- The first snow storm of the season has moved on, but problems remain across the Triad, as the below freezing temperatures will created widespread black ice, especially on the side streets.

Look for temperatures in the single digits on Sunday morning. Minor melting and snow moved around by plows on the roadways create slick, hard to see ice that could sneak up on you quickly.


On the side streets, snow that wasn't plowed is also freezing up making for difficult travel.


This pattern of daytime melting and nighttime re-freezing will continue as cold temperatures continue to effect the Triad.

