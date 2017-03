GREENSBORO, NC - All northbound lanes of North Church Street and East Cone Boulevard were closed due to a multi-car accident Wednesday morning.

According to our photographer on the scene one of the cars has flipped over.

Over turned car at Church and Cone in GSO. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/P6pBnf3ThH — Jeff (@AztecPhotog) March 29, 2017

WFMY News 2 is working on getting updates as to what happened and if there are any injuries.

