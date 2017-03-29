Car Flips During Multi-Car Crash, Driver Trapped In Car: Police

GREENSBORO, NC - All northbound lanes of North Church Street and East Cone Boulevard were closed due to a two car accident Wednesday morning.

According to Guilford Emergency Services, one of the cars flipped over in the crash. The driver of the car was trapped inside until emergency services were able to get them out.

Over turned car at Church and Cone in GSO. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/P6pBnf3ThH — Jeff (@AztecPhotog) March 29, 2017

EMS said they took two people to the hospital, one person from each car, but both had minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFMY