Car Flips During Multi-Car Crash, Driver Trapped In Car: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:58 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - All northbound lanes of North Church Street and East Cone Boulevard were closed due to a two car accident Wednesday morning. 

According to Guilford Emergency Services, one of the cars flipped over in the crash. The driver of the car was trapped inside until emergency services were able to get them out.  

 

 

EMS said they took two people to the hospital, one person from each car, but both had minor injuries. 

