Cooking Oil Pic.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. -- Cooking oil is to blame for causing a South Carolina Highway to shut down for hours late Thursday night.

That’s after a truck carrying between 500 and 1000 gallons of cooking oil spilled onto the roadway. According to WSPA, Crews worked to soak up the oil on Highway 88 with sand.

