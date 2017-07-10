Ground Stop For All DC-Area Airports

American Airlines and jetBlue planes sit on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia, 3 miles (5 km) south of Washington, DC. (Photo: DANIEL SLIM, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you’re headed to the airport in the D.C. area Monday evening, check with your airline first.

A temporary ground stop is in place for Dulles, Reagan, and BWI airports because of an issue at an FAA facility in Leesburg, Va.

Check Flights From PTI Airport

This affects all air traffic, Dulles reported. Any flights scheduled to take off are stuck on the ground. Many flights in the air trying to land will have to circle the airport before getting the all clear to land.

Eerily quiet at Reagan National Airport. Fire at Washington Center in Leesburg has flights on a ground stop. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HdoFnNMwZN — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) July 10, 2017

TRACK YOUR FLIGHT: Live airport statuses

According to an FAA statement, fumes from construction work made their way into the control room, which handles high-altitude flights over the D.C. area. Workers had to stop accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities.

"We are actively working to ventilate the facility. Controllers are handling a reduced number of flights safely," the FAA stated.

#breaking Construction fumes in control room at FAA Washington Center, which handles high altitude flights over DC. Delays at DCA IAD & BWI — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 10, 2017

BWI Marshall is in a ground stop due to evacuation of an FAA enroute center. No estimate so check with your airline concerning your flight. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017

BWI tweeted that the center had been evacuated.

Airport officials aren’t sure how long the ground stop will last. DCA, IAD, BWI are reporting gate and taxi delays of one hour to 1 hour and 45 minutes on the FAA website.

To get up-to-date flight statuses, click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV