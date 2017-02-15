WFMY
Four-Car Accident Closes Highway 158 in Forsyth Co.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:59 AM. EST February 15, 2017

FORSYTH COUNTY - A tractor trailer, two pickup trucks and another vehicle were involved in accidents Wednesday morning on Highway 158 in Forsyth County near Rail Fence Road. The highway was temporarily closed.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved in accidents. The two pickup trucks, the tractor trailer and another car that hit debris from the crash. A truck going north sideswiped another truck and then hit a tractor trailer head on.  

The drivers of the pickups were taken to Baptist Medical Center. 

 

