Highway 29 North Reopens After Multiple Vehicle Accident In Greensboro

Highway 29 Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A multiple vehicle accident shutdown a section of Highway 29 North in Greensboro.

It happened Wednesday, just before 8:30 a.m.

Police closed highway 29 North between Phillips Avenue and 16th Street.

According to police, the crash involved three vehicles and at least four people suffered minor injuries.

The highway was shutdown for about two hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

There was bumper to bumper traffic as drivers were forced to follow the detours.

Still no word on what caused the wreck.

The Greensboro Police Department is handling the investigation.

