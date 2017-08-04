I-40 Adding More Lanes In Davie, Forsyth County

Construction Ahead Road Sign (Photo: ryasick, (c) ryasick)

CLEMMONS, NC - Two more lanes are coming to Davie and Forsyth counties on I-40, but don't expect the extra room so soon.

The NC Department of Transportation is creating additional lanes on I-40 between west of NC 801 in Davie County and to the east of Harper Road near the Yadkin River in Forsyth County.

The project will cost $72 million to widen the 3.3 miles of I-40 from four lanes to six. It will also replace dual bridges over the Yadkin River and accommodate a future Greenway by replacing the Bert’s Way roadway bridge over I-40 with a pedestrian bridge.

You can expect to start to see construction on August 28, but it's not expected to be finished until November of 2021.

This project was one of 16 highway and bridge project contracts recently awarded by the Department of Transportation

Copyright 2017 WFMY