Icy Roads Cause Hundreds Of Wrecks In East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - Icy roads made for quite the mess across East Tennessee Monday morning.

A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain fell across the area.

As of noon Monday, the THP Knoxville district had investigated 25 non-injury, and 2 injury crashes.

Knox County dispatch estimated approximately 100 wrecks including wrecks with injury and without and people who exchanged information.

KPD said they received more than 50 calls for weather-related wrecks but there were only about 19 accidents that had reports completed for them. According to KPD, the other incidents were either unfounded or gone on arrival or turned out to be a non-injury crash.

By the time we get to the evening rush, we shouldn't be worrying about icy roads but the cold showers will continue into the early overnight timeframe so roads will then be slick from the rain.

The good news is that we don't anticipate any re-freezing overnight since temperatures should stay above 32° in most locations.

