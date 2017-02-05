Icy Roads Cause Major Problems In Triad

Lynda Shackelford

Icy roads are causing some major problems for drivers in the Triad Sunday morning.

While we might not have seen inches of snow, some flurries and sleet overnight have caused multiple accidents across the area.

Viewers have been sharing with WFMY News 2 multiple accidents causing traffic in their area.

I85 south at a standstill before Hwy 64. Posted by Sue Prevette on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Anyone driving on 85 from Greensboro to Charlotte or back, BE CAREFUL. SO many really bad wrecks, LOTS of ice. @WFMY — Anne Marie Rhodes (@annemarierhodes) February 5, 2017

Stopped for the 10th time on 85. We've counted at least 20 cars in wrecks. Many turned over. Slow down people, ICE @WFMY #NCWX — Anne Marie Rhodes (@annemarierhodes) February 5, 2017

Our reporter Maddie Gardner was also at the scene of a five car accident in Greensboro.

Police and EMS in Guilford & Forsyth Co are responding to numerous car accidents this AM due to icy roads. Say calls keep coming in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Ic73Kod1hi — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) February 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY