Icy Roads Cause Numerous Wrecks Sunday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- It didn't last long, but sleet created some icy roads for drivers early Sunday morning. Numerous wrecks were reported across the Piedmont.
While this wasn't a major winter weather event, a fast moving round of sleet created just enough of an icy surface on some roadways to make them slick; especially the bridges and overpasses.
In Winston-Sale, police investigated several reports of accidents involving ice covered bridges near Business 40 and Highway 52. Crews were dispatched to salt and sand to those areas.
Viewers shared pictures and video from the roadways with WFMY News 2 this morning of the multiple accidents causing traffic in their area.
Our reporter Maddie Gardner was also at the scene of a five car accident in Greensboro.
Temperatures quickly warmed up with sunshine throughout the day on Sunday. Mild temperatures will remain over the next several days.
