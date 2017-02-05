Icy Roads Cause Numerous Wrecks Sunday Morning

Lynda Shackelford

GREENSBORO, NC -- It didn't last long, but sleet created some icy roads for drivers early Sunday morning. Numerous wrecks were reported across the Piedmont.

While this wasn't a major winter weather event, a fast moving round of sleet created just enough of an icy surface on some roadways to make them slick; especially the bridges and overpasses.

In Winston-Sale, police investigated several reports of accidents involving ice covered bridges near Business 40 and Highway 52. Crews were dispatched to salt and sand to those areas.

Viewers shared pictures and video from the roadways with WFMY News 2 this morning of the multiple accidents causing traffic in their area.

I85 south at a standstill before Hwy 64. Posted by Sue Prevette on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Many reported icy conditions causing accidents this morning, did you see any? Posted by WFMY News 2 on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Anyone driving on 85 from Greensboro to Charlotte or back, BE CAREFUL. SO many really bad wrecks, LOTS of ice. @WFMY — Anne Marie Rhodes (@annemarierhodes) February 5, 2017

Stopped for the 10th time on 85. We've counted at least 20 cars in wrecks. Many turned over. Slow down people, ICE @WFMY #NCWX — Anne Marie Rhodes (@annemarierhodes) February 5, 2017

Our reporter Maddie Gardner was also at the scene of a five car accident in Greensboro.

Police and EMS in Guilford & Forsyth Co are responding to numerous car accidents this AM due to icy roads. Say calls keep coming in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Ic73Kod1hi — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) February 5, 2017

Temperatures quickly warmed up with sunshine throughout the day on Sunday. Mild temperatures will remain over the next several days.

