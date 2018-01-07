North Carolina Mechanics Seeing More Car Problems During Cold Snap

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- As freezing temperatures remain in the Charlotte region, mechanics are seeing more people visit their shops with car problems.

Jody Fuller is the manager of Firestone Tire in Pineville. His mechanics have seen a lot of people with tire deflation issues.

"You can lose up to five pounds of pressure for every 10-degree change in temperature," Fuller said.

He recommended that drivers check their car's tire pressure daily. Fuller also said car owners should only use windshield wiper fluid that's rated for freezing temperatures.

"It could freeze over and cause your reservoir to crack," Fuller said about fluids not rated for freezing temperatures.

Salt brine placed on roads by DOT crews can also cause rust underneath people's vehicles.

Fuller recommends drivers to get a car wash after the cold snap leaves the region.

© 2018 WCNC.COM