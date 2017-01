Rail road sign (Photo: Kateywhat)

GREENSBORO, NC - Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street in Greensboro is closed due to malfunctioning railroad arms.

According to the city, the intersection will be closed until further notice.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter to get latest updates.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY

Copyright 2016 WFMY