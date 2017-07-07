Man Dies After Crashing Into Trees On US 52 Median

Patrol car with lights flashing (Photo: Ron Chapple, (c) Ron Chapple)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Winston-Salem Police say a man died after driving into trees in the median of US 52.

According to police, Jimmy Ray Woodard was driving his pickup truck and was towing a camper trailer early Friday morning.

Woodard was driving towards the exit ramp for University Parkway when police say he ran to the right and went into the median separating US 52 from the exit lane.

The truck and trailer hit several trees, and Woodard was found dead at the scene.

There were no other cars involved in the crash.

This is the 18th Traffic Fatality of 2017, compared to six at this time in 2016.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

