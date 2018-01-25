NC Ranked Fifth-Best State For Driving By WalletHub

After a survey from Waze listed Greensboro as the best place to drive in the country, a WalletHub list of the best and worst states to drive in was equally kind to North Carolina.

In fact, financial website WalletHub named the Tar Heel state as the fifth-best in the country for driving.

The rankings are based on four key factors: the cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. And within those categories, are smaller elements that look at gas prices, the number of days with precipitation, traffic fatality rate and car dealerships per capita.

NC ranked third for cost of ownership and maintenance and 11th in access to vehicles and maintenance. South Carolina fared worse, ranking 30th overall.

Texas ranked first overall while Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and NC rounded out the top 5.

So where are the places you should avoid driving?

California, Washington, Maryland and, especially, Hawaii all have a lot of work to do, according to WalletHub.

Hawaii ranked poorly for most days with precipitation, high average gas prices, high auto maintenance costs, fewest car washes per capita and fewest auto repair shops per capita.

