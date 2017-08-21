Nearly 100-Mile Traffic Backup On I-85 In SC After Eclipse

I-85 backed up nearly 100 miles in SC to GA line Pic. WSPA (Photo: Custom)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN/WSPA) — Maps and traffic cameras indicated that traffic was backed up about 100 miles along Interstate 85 after the eclipse in South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Traffic data indicates that I-85 northbound is backed up from Piedmont to Gaffney, which is an area that was in the total eclipse area or very close to it.

Southbound I-85 is backed up from mile marker 23 all the way to the Georgia border.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking all drivers to take Business 85 northbound through Spartanburg.





