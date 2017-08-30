Ralph C.Johnson Way: Cone-Nealtown Connector Opens in Greensboro

Ralph C. Johnson Way, initially known as the Cone-Nealtown Connector, extends Nealtown Road from White Street to Cone Boulevard. Together with the extension of Cone Boulevard, this new stretch of road provides a much needed street connection in east Greensboro and more convenient access to newly revived commercial development at the end of Cone Boulevard.

Kandace Redd, WFMY 10:12 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

