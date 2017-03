(Photo: WTSP)

LEXINGTON - The stretch where Highway 150 and U.S. 64 intersect is closed until 1 p.m. after a car hit a bridge barrier on 150, causing debris to fall onto 64.

Davidson EMS says the stretch affected is where the 150 bridge goes over 64 near the Reeds Fire Station. The roads are closed in both directions.

The accident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

