Suspected DWI Driver Involved In Mount Airy School Bus Crash

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash in Mount Airy.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mickey Lane.

According to John Shelton, Surry County EMS Director, the driver of the pick-up truck who hit the bus was arrested for Driving While Impaired. The driver’s truck caught fire after crashing into the school bus.

The school bus had 25 children on the bus at the time of the crash. The students were taken to Jones Elementary School for pick up.

Troopers said no one was hurt in the crash.

