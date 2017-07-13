This Is What Happens When A Truck Carrying Eels Overturns On A Highway!

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck full of eels overturned on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon, covering cars and the roadway with the slippery, slimy creatures.
The crash shut down the highway at milepost 131, south of Depoe Bay. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road will be cleaned up by 4 p.m.
The live eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, police said.
No humans were injured in the crash.
Photos: Truck full of eels overturns
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs