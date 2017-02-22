Tractor-Trailer Flips In Greensboro On Way to Raleigh RV Show

A flipped tractor-trailer caused some major traffic on I-40 in Greensboro Wednesday morning. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - A flipped tractor-trailer caused some major traffic on I-40 in Greensboro Wednesday morning.

According to police, the truck and trailer it was pulling jackknifed, causing the trailer to flip on I-40 close to the Gate City Blvd exit.

The car was a Bill Plemmon's RV trailer on its way to an RV show at the North Carolina State Fair Grounds, according to police on the scene.

Our reporter on the scene says there were no injuries.

Police say there where no injuries. Traffic is moving. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/GZ4srwpygA — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) February 22, 2017

The NCRVDA show starts on February 24 and goes until the 26.

