US 29 South Closed In Greensboro

GREENSBORO - Two stretches of southbound US-29 are closed in Greensboro Tuesday morning due to two accidents.
The intersection of US-29 south at North Booker Street and the US-29 at Gate City Boulevard intersection are closed due to separate accidents. The accident at North Booker Street and 29 has injuries.
Traffic is being diverted onto Gate City Boulevard. Greensboro police ask that drivers be prepared to use alternate routes.
