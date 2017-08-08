US 29 South Closed In Greensboro

Kandace Redd/WFMY News 2 photo

GREENSBORO - Two stretches of southbound US-29 are closed in Greensboro Tuesday morning due to two accidents.

The intersection of US-29 south at North Booker Street and the US-29 at Gate City Boulevard intersection are closed due to separate accidents. The accident at North Booker Street and 29 has injuries.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Traffic is being diverted onto Gate City Boulevard. Greensboro police ask that drivers be prepared to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WFMY