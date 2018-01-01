Roads Reopen After Water Main Break in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro police closed a section of South Elm Eugene Street due to a water main break on Monday.

After being closed for hours, the southbound lanes between Higgins Street and Concord Street are now open.

The water main break happened around one o'clock in the morning.

Crews used heavy machinery to dig up the road and find the damaged pipe.

Workers were also forced to shut off the water in the area.

Crews found and repaired the hole in the pipe.

Still no word on what caused the water main break.

The cold temps, however, could be to blame.

Workers had to put salt on a section of the road because the water quickly turned into ice.

