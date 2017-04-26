Westbound I-40 Near Guilford/Forsyth County Line Closed Overnight Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Westbound I-40 near the Guilford and Forsyth County line will be closed overnight Friday for six hours.

NCDOT contract workers will close the interstate just west of the Sandy Ridge Road exit while crews repair damaged concrete.

The highway will be closed from midnight Thursday, April 27 until 6 a.m. Friday, April 28.

Traffic will be detoured along Business 40 westbound, exit 15 and NC 66 South.

NCDOT reminds drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

Copyright 2017 WFMY