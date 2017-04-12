Winston-Salem House Fire Shuts Down Multiple Streets

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Winston-Salem Police have shut down multiple roads surrounding a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to the 1000 block of Crestwood Drive around 4:30 in the morning.

The following streets are closed due to the fire: Crestwood Drive to Granville Drive, Crestwood Drive to Hutton Street, Hutton Street to Academy Street.

Firefighters at the scene say the fire is still smoldering and roads will open when it is completely out.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says they do not know of any injuries from the fire at this time.

