Winston-Salem Road Closed Until Friday Due To Water Main Break

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - New Walkertown Road has been closed to all traffic between 14th and Gerald streets.

According to the CIty Of Winston-Salem, crews need to repair a broken water main.

Once the water main is repaired, more work will need to be done on the road bed which was eroded by the leaking water.

The city has not released a specific time when the road will open again, but said it would be "sometime on Friday".

