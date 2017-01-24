Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say a woman died in a two-car accident in Burlington on Tuesday.
The crash happened at Mebane Street at Sellers Mill Road. Burlington Police say 19-year-old Andrew Feltes was driving toward the intersection as 70-year-old Gladys Koch tried to turn left and their cars crashed.
Mrs. Koch died at the scene. Mr. Feltes had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Police say the intersection is controlled by a stop and go signal.
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
